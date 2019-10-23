It may not be Thursday yet, but we got a throwback tribute that will quench that thirst! Saro, pronounced “sorrow,” is delivering something tasty in the new music video for “Snowblind.”

Electronic pop LA based queer artist Saro is known for his pulsing beats and emphasis on the vulnerable. The recent release of “Snowblind” off his record Die Alone, released earlier this year, is another great example of Saro diving head first into what he does best.

Placeholder

For something vulgar

I know nothing about love

Why should I learn?

Oh slumber

Pull me under

I know nothing about love

The video features not only a window into the heart and mind of Saro, the silhouetted singer also puts his body on display in this beautiful visual. Inspired by D’Angelo’s “How Does it Feel,” the black and white shot video showcases the torture of a love lost.

View this post on Instagram but daddy i love him A post shared by ⚉ Saro (@saro) on Sep 1, 2019 at 9:47am PDT



Raw, writhing, distraught; all the passionate emotions bleed from his mouth and movements. “Snowblind” is the story of not knowing how and what to do with love, and he extracts through interpretive dance the visual strife of an inability to see good from bad.

With a brave exploration of love and movement, it’s difficult to imagine Saro as one who has ever suffered from stage fright or uncertainty, yet he claims Laverne Cox helped him overcome the muddy waters of art and confidence. The self-identified biracial gay man dove into music at age 19 after a close friend, Simone Battle, passed away. Using his voice to heal from the grief, Saro is now unapologetic when it comes to talking about race, gender, and sexuality.