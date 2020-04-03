Ever been in a situation where it’s the right person, but not the right time? So has PHNTMS, and the lead single “Back Burner” off their upcoming sex-track self titled EP is exactly the tune for that troubled time.

Sitting somewhere between arena rock and the classic sound of 1960’s soul singers, Philadelphia based band PHNTMS creates music bursting with vast soundscapes and colliding instrumentation. Together, Alyssa Gambino, Adam Jessamine, Mikal Smith, and Gene Murphy are bringing back rock music while simultaneously putting their own unique stamp on it.

Inspired by everyday situations, relationships, and growing up, the band aims to create a feeling with which listeners can easily identify. Gambino reveals, “I think as songwriters, we try to capture these moments and make them as detailed as possible. We’ll always be fascinated by the fact we can freeze these moments…”

Related article: Sound Up! Lauren Jauregui

Not being ready to take the next step into a relationship, despite the strong attraction to one another, is the basis for the single “Back Burner.”

PHNTMS vocalist Alyssa Gambino said, “I’ve always kept a safe distance when having feelings for someone new and the ‘flame’ represents just that. For me, being placed on the back burner is a lingering reminder that I will be here waiting.” Gritty guitars, a driving rhythm section, and velvety vocals deliver a blend of fresh rock with the clear weaving of inspirations like Amy Winehouse and Kings of Leon. “Back Burner” builds into a compelling and energetic release.

With half of the band identifying as queer, PHNTMS also hope to reach out to and support the LGBTQA+ community. Drummer Gene Murphy confides, “We openly talk about lesbian relationships in our music and we want to bring hope to anyone who is in the closet and doesn’t feel safe coming out. Whether you are out as queer or not, your identity is valid and if our music helps you escape heteronormativity for a brief moment.”

PHNTMS has seen success having performed opening spots for such acts as Kings of Leon, The 1975, Bastille, Fitz & The Tantrums, Empire of the Sun, Pale Waves, Emarosa, and Half Noise.

“Back Burner” is out now, so turn that sound up and get ready to add to your beyond quarantine playlist.