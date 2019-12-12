Ring in the holidays with your love and this uber queer, ultra adorbs tune Christmas love song by NYC based singer/songwriter beccs.

HuffPost The candy-sweet ballad “Before This Christmas Ends” is accompanied by a music video, released today via, tells the story of two female best friends, in both their past and present, as they navigate the upcoming holiday season and discover the beginning flutters and deepening feelings they hadn’t yet explored.

“A part of me has always loved Christmas music, but it’s always come with the price of feeling disheartened by the picture-perfect holiday fairytale out there. ‘Before This Christmas Ends’ falls in line with my mission to upend the romantic script we’ve been taught and inspire others that there’s another paradigm out there,” beccs said.

beccs, whose real name is Becca Gastfriend, said to HuffPost , “I think my close friends ― I like to call them my ‘tree trunks’ ― have taught me the most of what I know about love. I wanted to make a piece that celebrates that.”

Hailed as a 2019 “favorite cool girl,” the indie artist beccs fuses elements of soul, alternative, and folk, and explores the power and expanse of femininity with a sound that is as dynamic as it is vulnerable.

Unfound Beauty, recorded by acclaimed producer Richard Barone Steve Addabbo beccs’ songwriting has been awarded by the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, the International Songwriting Competition, Coffee Music Project, and a national social justice contest for her single “Scared Of Me.” Her debut EP, recorded by acclaimed producerand Grammy nominated audio engineer, traces beccs’ relationship to herself, her recovery, and her struggle to find her own unfound beauty.

Get cozy, turn that sound up, and sip some hot cocoa with someone cute.