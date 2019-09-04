In case you missed it, the regally queer artist King Princess released a new song “Ain’t Together” from the highly anticipated upcoming album Cheap Queen, and we are living for this track. Featuring Father John Misty on drums, this song evokes feelings of dreamy, groovy love all without the mess of those sticky labels we use to define relationships.

The star recently bustled onto the scene with a confidently trademark pop sound that was refined and palpable, only dipping into the irony of mainstream rather than resting in it. Having garnered adoration from both fans and critics alike, K.P. is hitting the road on a national tour this winter and landing right here at Denver’s Ogden Theater on February 2, 2020.

Known for her alluring, eloquent visuals that accompany the soulful singles, her most recent Cheap Queen-teaser video for “Prophet” saw her challenging gender roles and playing up and into our fantasies. While we aren’t sure what to expect next, we can’t wait to see what she has in store for the video of “Ain’t Together.” No doubt it will be everything we didn’t even know we wanted, and more.

Until then, turn the sound up and get after this fresh K.P release.