Bowen Yang, the first-ever Chinese-American and only the third openly gay cast member of everyone’s favorite comedy show Saturday Night Live, is now set to star in Trip. Trip is one of the many short stories to make its way on Quibi, a recently launched streaming app that takes a particular focus on 10 minutes or less to tell a story.

Joel Kim Booster, who wrote the movie and stars along Yang, tweeted out, “I get to make a movie with one of my best friends. This story was very much inspired by our friendship, which is why I cast @bowenyang in the titular role.”

According the synopsis, “[Trip] centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary, week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.” Booster was born in South Korea but adopted as an infant by a white, Christian family. He started in Chicago then moved to New York City in 2014 and stated,

I’m telling my own story on stage through stand-up … I think my work as a comedian and as a writer is anti-shame, which is sort of the definition of pride in a lot of ways. Not being ashamed of who I am, where I came from, what I do, and talking about that onstage, allows me to show pride in all of that.

Yang has been a standout on SNL with his signature charm, and of course, heaps of whit and hilarity. Two memorable sketches where he stole the scene are “Judge Barry,” where he plays a male exotic dancer, and “Airport Sushi”, singing “Profiled Asian” being an Asian-American traveling through LaGuardia Airport. You can watch both sketches below:

Stay safe out there everyone, and practice social distancing. If you’re running out of things to stream, there’s always SNL.