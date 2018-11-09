Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) welcomes its newest staged production of the Tony Award-nominated Xanadu at the Garner Galleria Theatre from November 3, 2018, through April 28, 2019.

Based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, the tale of Xanadu is one of forbidden love, musical adventure, and energetic roller skating. This staged adaptation is cast with an all-Colorado group of performers and directed by Joel Ferrell, who most recently choreographed the DCPA Theatre Company’s DeVotchKa-infused Sweeney Todd and directed Off-Center’s Drag-On.

Xanadu tells the story of beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who embarks on a quest as she descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco.

Chaos ensues when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, and her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The hilarious musical offers an original hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar and is all about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you.

Walk away feeling inspired with this highly anticipated DCPA 80s throwback.

Cover image courtesy Facebook