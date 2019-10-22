On October 21, Halloween Skate night at Tracks was all the Halloween extra with an American Horror Story: 1984 theme. Based off the ninth season of the show American Horror Story, the night included skating, dancing, karaoke, and even prizes for best costumes.

The roller skate night at Tracks was part of their twice monthly Roll event, which happens on the third Thursday of every month for 18+ age crowds and the third Friday of every month for 21+ skaters only. Roller skate rentals are free, and free lessons are offered for beginners from 7-8 pm.

To fit the name of the night, Roll Horror Story 1984, EXDO Event Center was fully decorated like the TV show’s ninth season: summer camp in the 80s. The space was fully decorated in an 80s camp theme and there was even a Camp Redwood sign under the raised DJ booth.

DJ Soup, the DJ for all Roll skate nights at Tracks, was playing nostalgic tunes from the 80s from above the oval track. Queer skaters of all abilities made rounds around the track as the music and visuals played. Most people were dressed up in costume, and some brought their own skates; a few pairs of skates even had light up wheels.

Skate night at Tracks started off slower but the club filled up towards the end and the dance floor was full. Most people actually stayed on their skates, but there were some antics and chaos from having so many different skill levels on the floor. Someone even tried to do the moonwalk on their skates, while others were flailing to stay standing. For better or for worse, all mixed and mingled on the track.

The floor might not have been the most amenable to skating and wasn’t always smooth, with some patches and bumps making it more dangerous to skate. However, people were committed to a good time, and the night ended up being a fun deviation from the average night at Tracks. Between the beginners wobbling on the track and a performance of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” by two people dressed up as Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story, the night was full of queer community and wholesome energy.

If you missed the skate night at Tracks, they have more spooky fun Halloween events coming soon. The “Funhouse” events start on Thursday with a Funhouse Hip-Hop Takeover and end on Sunday with a “Haus of Mirrors” drag show.