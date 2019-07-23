Log In Register
The gaming company EA has released an update to their popular game The Sims 4 and it is getting a wave of queer diversity into the alternative cyber world.

The new cover art features a lesbian couple, named Dela Ostrow and Mia Hayes, holding each other in the bottom left corner. This is the first time that a queer, female couple has graced the front of the game’s packaging and we couldn’t be more excited!

Gamers are thrilled with the addition, and many have taken to the games community message board to applaud the forward thinking and inclusivity.

“Thank you so much for adding a lesbian couple and a gay couple into the game!!! This means a lot to me,” said goldenrockstara.
“Let’s go lesbians, let’s GO!!!, ” said nuspock5.
“YES lesbians deserve SO much more representation in the world this is amazing thank you,” said kittensumgaming5 .

Having queer themes throughout the game, this couple is not the only addition that EA has implemented in order to incorporate LGBTQ folks into the gaming software. They added gender neutral bathrooms and partnered with the It Gets Better Project to include Pride T-shirts and other gear back in June.

“The Sims franchise has been an industry leader on LGBTQ representation and this week it crossed another milestone,” said GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis to Pride. “LGBTQ players have been a major part of The Sims community from the beginning, and this recognition and visibility is important and well deserved.”

Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

