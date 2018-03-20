That’s right, the power-suit wearing, killjoy feminist of Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon, is running for governor of New York.

Taking our country back is going to require all of us to step up and take action — including more women, people of color, queer people, and first-generation Americans running for office. https://t.co/hLq3D0wmNq — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 30, 2018

Besides playing the cynical lawyer, Miranda Hobbes, on the HBO sitcom for six years and starring in Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), Nixon is active in the LGBTQ community.

However, her presence within this community has been controversial ever since her coming out as bisexual in 2001. According to The Huffington Post, in an interview with The New York Times in 2012 Nixon claimed, “I gave a speech recently, an empowerment speech to a gay audience, and it included the line ‘I’ve been straight and I’ve been gay, and gay is better.’ And they tried to get me to change it, because they said it implies that homosexuality can be a choice. And for me, it is a choice. I understand that for many people it’s not, but for me it’s a choice, and you don’t get to define my gayness for me.”

Her comments left many people within the LGBTQ community enraged and worried that her statements would be used to fuel arguments made by right-wing conservatives who opt for gay-conversion therapy. While she later clarified her comments, Nixon’s role within the public-eye made her statement widely broadcasted.

Despite this, on March 19 Nixon took to Twitter to announce her run for governor.

“New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” she said. “We want our government to work again- on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who are more about headlines and power then they do about us.”

I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

The clip concludes with a montage of videos showing Nixon speaking at public rallies, including one where she stands in front of a podium with the words “Resist, Resist” sprawled across it in rainbow coloring next to a Pride Flag.

At 51 years old, she will be running against Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, who is a Democrat. According to The New York Times, if she beats Cuomo, Nixon will become the first female and openly LGBTQ governor in New York history.

“This is the time to be visible; this is the time to fight,” she says at the close of her announcement video. Whether or not she has been a well-liked figure within the LGBTQ community over the past decade, winning this election would be monumental for New York and queer politics.