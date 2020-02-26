On Thursday, February 13, brutal death metal and scorching, heavy black metal took over Moe’s Original BBQ on S. Broadway in Englewood.

Opening for the classic goodness that is Psuedogod were Casket Huffer, Maluum Mortuus, and Seed of the Sorcerer, Womb of the Witch.

Local’s Seed of the Sorcerer, Womb of the Witch tore things up with their perfectly crafted blend of doomy, heavy, grind-inspired death metal. Those expecting to see just another local opener before the big headliner were sorely surprised, as the band’s stage presence and sound kept listeners engaged and headbanging the entire time.

Throughout the night, every band brought the heaviest of songs on their roster to pave the way for the death metal legends. However, after SSWW left the stage, the other acts proceeded to dial it up to 10 with the fog machines and incense coupled with the heavy riffs and BBQ fumes. The result was enough to dissuade photographers, especially those with respiratory issues, but we couldn’t resist capturing SSWW as they tore it up.

Check out SSWW on Bandcamp.

Photos by Addison Herron-Wheeler