I wasn’t as young as some when I realized that my gender identity didn’t match up with my biological sex. In fact, it wasn’t until I was 24 that I started identifying as trans. I was born as a female and raised as a female,and for the first 24 years of my life, I was comfortable with that.

But, there was an ‘ah-ha’ moment, an epiphany of identity and expression that one cannot turn back from. A feeling of finally being let out of a cage I had put myself in, perhaps since birth. And an accompanying feeling of rightness, and certainty that hasn’t left me since.

For me, coming out was the easy part. I’m fortunate enough to be surrounded by supportive friends and family. And even those who I worried about telling, like older family members who might not understand, were quick to assure me that I was loved and accepted.

Thus started my journey into transition. I knew immediately that hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, was something I was interested in. And I had been planning a breast reduction surgery since puberty (a sign of dysphoria I was oblivious to).

I began by seeing a sex and gender psychologist who helped me work through those first few months of self-doubt and confusion. In my home state of New Jersey, in order to start HRT, it’s necessary to have a note of medical recommendation from such a professional.

On my last visit to that psychologist, I helped her draft the letter of recommendation. I remember how she pointedly asked me for an example of “boy” behavior in my youth. And how painful it was to have to use my life-long struggles of depression and anxiety to validate my need for therapy.

However, before I was able to start HRT, I made a cross-country move to the state of Colorado, which has an “informed consent” law regarding hormone therapy, meaning that your health care provider informs you of any and all risks tied to HRT, and you then consent to therapy, no letter needed.

I’ve been on testosterone therapy for a little over a month now, and can honestly say that for the first time in my life, I am excited about the future. I wanted to document my feelings and emotions as well as the psychical changes I’d be going through. So, I decided to start a video series I’m calling: Second Puberty.

The first two episodes are up now, where I talk about my first appointment for HRT, starting therapy, and then a one-month update. I’m excited to continue to update my friends and family in this way, and I hope you’ll join me.