Scientists at the Institut Pasteur in Paris have successfully destroyed HIV cells, which could be a significant step in more directly treating the virus.

According to New Now Next, these researchers “have identified the characteristics of CD4 T lymphocytes that are preferentially infected by the virus.” This is what gives the virus energy and allows it to multiply.

“Thanks to metabolic activity inhibitors, the researchers have managed to destroy these infected cells, or ‘reservoirs,’ ex vivo,” the researchers explained. “The antiretroviral treatment used today is designed to block HIV infection, but it is not able to eliminate the virus from the body. The virus remains in reservoirs—the CD4 T lymphocyte immune cells, the main targets of HIV.”

This could be a step “towards possible remission through the elimination of reservoir cells” for people living with HIV. Apparently, “the next research phase will involve assessing the potential of these metabolic inhibitors in vivo.” This will involve testing on living organisms.

The hope with these tests is that if the viral load is low enough, getting rid of the cell that contains the HIV and gives it energy could stop the spread of the virus and maybe even eliminate it completely.

This is a huge step for HIV research, and an exciting sign for the progress towards a cure in 2019.