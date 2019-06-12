It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a drag queen? The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is a getting a rainbow makeover and calling all who are interested in the aerial art of fierceness. As part of their Science Lounge series, they have taken this month’s installment as a reason to celebrate the LGBTQ community with Science is a Drag on Thursday, June 20.

From 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., the museum is pulling out the bedazzler and dedicating the night to the art of flight for the big kids.

“The Science Lounge is a 21+ series of events full of hands-on activities, entertainment, and a cash bar, so it’s really a chance for grownups to have a night out at the museum,” said Jessa Phillips, program specialist for the museum.

The 21+ event promises a night of lift, thrust, and drag as flight mechanisms are deconstructed, as well as the chance to build your own airplanes and gliders. With cocktails and performances by Mile High KINGdom and Dixie Krystals, the night will be as entertaining as it is mind-expanding.

In partnership with The Center on Colfax as part of Denver PrideFest for the fourth consecutive year, the museum is showcasing their Pride in science while continuing to provide diverse programming to make all in the community feel welcome.

“The museum wants everyone to know that we welcome the whole community and especially the LGTBQ community,” said Phillips. “I hope people get to see some amazing performances by drag performers as well as learn a little bit about science and hopefully spark their curiosity to learn some more.”