The columnist, podcaster, and polarizing personality that is Dan Savage has packed up his microphone and hit the road for the annual HUMP! Film Festival. The one-of-a-kind festival traditionally features fresh-and-dirty short films by creative filmmakers who excitedly share their own homemade adult movies to a full audience.

Aimed at embracing sex positivity, the films run the gamut of body sizes, shapes, ages, race, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes. Savage’s work at redefining conventional “porn” is now entering its tenth year, and the expert at dishing all things sexy has something exciting to share.

This year, HUMP! is bringing the festival to Denver’s Oriental Theater March 28 and 29 during a mini-tour that will feature the very best from the last decade. With selections of favorites from 2008 through 2017, filmmakers were requested to re-submit festival and audience favorites, allowing the wanna-be porn stars one more chance at the limelight.

Undoubtedly, audiences should expect to laugh, gasp, sweat, and wriggle in their seats, as these are the best of the best. These filmmakers show what they think is hot and sexy, creative and kinky, their ultimate turn-ons and their craziest fantasies, with sincerity and vulnerability.

HUMP!’s main mission is to change the way America sees, makes, and shares porn by winning audiences over through the uniquely strange and wonderful experience. Get your tickets before this year’s Denver stop sells out!