The European Convention on Human Rights has ruled that Russia’s LGBTQ pride ban is in violation of the right to assembly.

According to New Now Next, in 2013, the country’s gay propaganda law was set in place in order to protect minors from non-traditional family values said to be promoted by homosexuals. People or businesses in violation of the ban are to be punished by law. Since 2013, Russia’s discrimination against queer folks has doubled and conditions have grown worse for queer folks.

European court rules Russia’s ban on LGBT events

A 16-year-old named Maxim Neverov was detained and charged under the gay propaganda law for posting photos of two men hugging, among others. He was found not guilty.

The pride celebration is not directly stated by the law, but it is seen as still being unlawful. In August of this year, a gay pride parade was scheduled to occur in a town with a population of seven. However, before it even began, the city’s head, Gennady Denikayev, banned the celebration.

On Tuesday, the ECHR chose to hear the case of 14 applicants who wanted to be able to hold LGBTQ events. They sought compensation of over $5,500 USD. While that wasn’t granted, this was still a major victory, as the group was granted the right to assembly.