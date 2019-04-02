We all knew it was just a matter of time before Ru got his own daytime talk show, and it’s finally happened! Here’s the first clip from the show.

“He will showcase his aspirational message with celebrity and newsmaker interviews along with empowering everyday people to become their best selves. His sense of beauty, makeup, and style will make the runway work for everyone,” the series description says.

“Now more than ever before we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history,” said Ru according to Deadline. “Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”

Stay tuned for more details closer to summer!