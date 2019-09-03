While the River North Art District has become a source of discourse in what feels like a never-ending gentrifying Denver, the neighborhood rallies as artists and onlookers fill the streets and marvel in the murals.

September 2-8 marks the annual CRUSH WALLS festival, now entering its 10th year, highlighting how RiNo is seeking to hold its charming and creative roots amidst the changes. With a mission of using art to unite rather than divide, “CRUSH artists use the walls and alleys of RiNo as canvases to broadcast their messages and to amplify their voices.”

For those familiar with the festival, this year will be more packed than ever as local, national, and international graffiti and street artists artists work all through the day and night to complete their public masterpieces.

According to ABC Channel 7, an expected 100,000 visitors will be weaving their way through the immersive experience, and 100 artists will be creating 88 fully realized pieces of creative expression.

CRUSH curators promise to make this the best year ever, a 360-degree festival unlike any prior experience. Get your map here, and make sure to hit the festival a couple times throughout the week, not only to see the progress, but to support the need and love of local art!