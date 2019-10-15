The Center on Colfax is a staple for Denver’s LGBTQ community; from planning Denver Pride every year to providing crucial resources to queer folks in the greater Denver area, The Center is a place where many of us have turned to throughout our lives.

After Deb Pollock took to the main stage at 2019’s Denver PrideFest to announce her resignation as CEO of the substantially significant LGBTQ resource center, the hunt was on for a person who could fill her shoes.

Not far though did the board of directors for the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region have to search, as they have just named someone from our very own backyard as Pollock’s replacement.

Rex Fuller, who served as The Center’s Vice President of Communications and Corporate Giving for the past six years, will take on the new role of CEO beginning November 1 and therefore relieving interim CEO Linda Boedeker, an experienced nonprofit leader.

“The Center is a bedrock institution for our community and has been at the leading edge of many of our community’s advances over the years. I am humbled by the opportunity to continue my work with this well-respected organization and to build on the legacy of the many LGBTQ leaders who have come before me,” Fuller said in a press release.

Similar article: Denver PrideFest Honors Stonewall

The Center on Colfax opened in 1976 and has been giving voice to Colorado’s LGBTQ community ever since, playing a pivotal role in statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination. With a mission to engage, empower, enrich, and advance the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community of Colorado, they hold everything from daily gatherings like support groups and youth-focused activities to larger events like OUT Health Resource Fair.

By ensuring that every member of the LGBTQ community has access to the programs and resources they need to live happy, healthy, and productive lives, The Center on Colfax is sure that Fuller is the right man for the job.

“Rex has been an asset to The Center on Colfax from the moment he began his work here,” said Christopher K. M. Leach, The Center’s Board Secretary, who led the CEO search committee. “I am most excited about Rex’s intrinsic understanding of what makes our organization so special and his integrity, professionalism, and deep connection to the communities we serve and the values we hold as an organization.”

Bringing more than 26 years of nonprofit communications and development experience, he has served in key roles at a variety of performing arts organizations and volunteers with Project Angel Heart. An LGBTQ activist, Fuller was an active member of ACT UP (AIDS Coalition To Unleash Power) in the 1980s and was an early organizer of Denver PrideFest in the early 1990s.