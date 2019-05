Martin Chernoff, the original owner of Tracks, passed away last Friday, leaving the queer community who remembers him and the Tracks family in mourning.

Last night we paid tribute to our founding father, Martin Chernoff, who sadly passed on Friday evening – leaving our entire Tracks family in a state of shock and mourning. We want to sincerely thank all of you who joined us to pay your collective respects to Marty and toast to the incredible legacy he leaves behind for our Colorado (and beyond!) LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 community. Please be sure to check back here for news about upcoming opportunities to celebrate Marty’s life. We will forever love you, Marty! Posted by Tracks Denver on Sunday, May 5, 2019

Today, Marty is remembered for opening two queer bars in Denver, Tracks, and The Fox Hole, in the 80s before queer culture was accepted by most people. His contributions to Denver’s LGBTQ scene won’t be forgotten, and his memory will live on.