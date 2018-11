Today is the big day; you have educated and armored up, and this country is more than ready. It’s time to get that ballot to the box for the extremely important 2018 Midterm Elections.

Need to know where to go to get that final vote counted?

Go to gettothepolls.com and type in your voting address; a quick list will populate with all the closest drop-off locations. Easy.

No excuses, let’s get out there and grab this country by the Midterms!