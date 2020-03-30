Rapper and reality TV star Da Brat revealed this week that she is in a romantic relationship with hair product mogul Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. This marks the first time the Grammy nominee has confirmed a relationship with another woman.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Da Brat was left tearful and speechless by her girlfriend’s generous gift of a brand-new Bentley in celebration of her 46th birthday, a present that definitely makes us all a little bit jealous.

“Needless to say … I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” the Glitter star wrote on social media.

“Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

Dupart, millionaire CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, also confirmed their relationship and recent engagement on Instagram in a post that is extra, to say the least.

However clear this engagement may seem, there is still some speculation on whether or not the couple are planning a wedding. But I mean, come on, she said yes. If nothing else on their combined Instagram accounts confirms their relationship for fans, maybe this quote from Dupart will do.

“I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves,” she wrote. “But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding … But WE BE IN PUBLIC … why is y’all hiding to get footage? My better half, my forever, my twin flame.”

Dupart also thanked her fans for their support, which she said: “FARRR outweighs the hatred and the lies.”