Have you been to The Dinah before? What are you most looking forward to?

I have been to Dinah before, in my prime baby-gay days, and I’m really looking forward to being with friends and having a great time.

As a comedian, you must be touring and on the road a lot. What is that like, and how do you balance life away from home?

In a lot of ways, being on the road becomes a vacation for me. If I’m not checking out the city, then I’m in my hotel sleeping; gosh, I love sleep! I’ve learned to balance my life in a lot of ways; every day doesn’t have to be work for me. I think everyone needs their time, whether with their family or themselves.

You have also talked about being a sober artist; is that a challenge being in the entertainment industry, and how do you prioritize self-care and sobriety?

I’ve learned that it’s only challenging if I allow it to be. Along with being sober, I also started to heal my inner self and dealing with the very issues that caused me to become an alcoholic. That has made it easier for me in a lot of situations, and I’m really good at if I’m not feeling vibes, I leave immediately.

What is the best part about stand-up and performing?

That you have voice, and you’re able to make people forget about pain in their life, even for a moment.

Tell us about the first time you took to the stage!

I remember seeing my cousin doing an open mic, and that night I went home and came up with two jokes, that I tried the next night at an open mic. The booker asked me to perform on the actual show that night.

Can you talk about your creative process from pen and paper to performing it on stage?

For me, I can find funny in everything, and I mean everything. When an idea comes to me, I try to write it down immediately. Sometimes I just have little notes that I when look back at them, I’m like, ‘what the hell does this mean?’ The test of it all is when you get on stage to see if the joke works or not, and even if it doesn’t work the first time, there’s still ways to alter the joke before getting rid of it.

You are bold and unapologetic about your queer stud status; can you talk about the pros and cons of being loud about being gay?

The pros are that you find out that you can be exactly who you want to be, and if you act out of love, then people of all kinds gravitate to you. One of my favorite things about this is, I’ve had people say that it’s good to see someone like me doing what I’m doing, because now they know they can do it.

The cons, well, you just have people that have hatred in their hearts, or some really just don’t understand, and I do believe that it’s stopped me from getting certain gigs or roles. The industry loves to play safe, but I think that the doors are opening more and more.

You are a triple threat of diversity: a queer woman of color. Can you talk about some of the adversity you have encountered?

There’s a lot more work you have to put in being any of these [identifiers], let alone one. From job opportunities to how I should look … I literally had someone get me to straighten my hair or put on a wig, show my tits, and put on heels. Lawd, it’s frustrating sometimes, but I remain myself for the most part, and now here I am. Can’t wait for it!

What do you love the most about being queer?

The bagina.

What are some of the differences in performing to a queer audience versus a conservative or primarily straight crowd?

It’s kinda like having dinner with your family and feeling at home versus going to your new boo’s house to have dinner with her parents, trying to convince them you’re a good person.

You have such a robust list of credentials! From comedian, to writer, to actress … Which hat is your favorite to wear?

I love writing, but to me that goes hand in hand with being a comedian and actress; to see your thoughts on paper come to life is an unbelievable feeling.

What is coming up next for you after The Dinah ?

I have a few projects that I’m working on that will be coming out soon, so check out my website, cwayans.com, and you can find me on all social media platforms at @cwayans.