Denver queer poet Eliza Beth Whittington is set to debut a new book on climate change and queer sexuality this month.

Treat Me Like You Treat The Earth is out this month on Suspect Press.

According to the press release, “Described as ‘shamelessly sexual’ and ‘pointed and angry,’ this gender-queer urban farmer has composed a striking collection of poems that deliver a challenging and provocative perspective on climate change, motherhood and modern sexuality.”

Celebrate the release of the new book July 19 at Mutiny Information Cafe.

Preorder the book here.