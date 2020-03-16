Netflix’s Emmy award-winning show Queer Eye just announced that Season Six filming is underway, and they’ll be focusing their fashion advice on the residents of Texas. Season Five is set to premiere this summer, but the Fab Five are celebrating getting signed on for yet another season.

The show’s Fab Five consists of five makeover experts: Antoni Porowski, focusing on food and wine; Bobby Berk, the in-house interior designer; Jonathan Van Ness, who tackles hair and grooming; Karamo Brown bringing in the culture (and usually the tearful moments); and Tan France, who handles style and fashion. The series, a reboot of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, first aired on Netflix in 2018 to a tidal wave of praise. The reboot, however, has taken on the cases of LGBTQ folks, women, and everyone else, as well as “the straight guy.”

So far, they’ve changed lives in Georgia, Missouri, and Philadelphia and took a quick trip to Japan for a four-part special. On Twitter, the show announced that they’ll “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.” Knowing that things are bigger and better in the lone-star state, the fab four went BIG for their announcement of Season Six. The guys also shared the news of the new season on Instagram, posing with sign configurations calling Queer Eye “the most fabulous thing in Texas since chaps.”

The Queer Eye guys shared their happy news on their individual Instagrams with El Arroyo Texas signs comparing Jonathan Van Ness to big hair, Antoni Porowski to queso, Tan France to cowboy boots, and Bobby Berk to cowhide.

Outside of Queer Eye, France and Brown have had prominent roles in other reality shows over the last few months. Brown was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and lasted five weeks with his dancing partner Jenna Johnson. Meanwhile, France served as co-host of another Netflix property, namely Next in Fashion. Previous seasons of Queer Eye—including their four-part special Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! are streaming on Netflix now, with Season Five set to stream this summer.