Sugar, We’re Going Down Stripping: A Burlesque & Drag Tribute to Pop-Punk is coming to The Clocktower Cabaret March 15, 22, and 27. Housed in The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe Street Lower Level Denver, CO 80202, has been delivering an array of live entertainment underneath the 16th street mall for 13 years. The full production stage is no stranger to drag and burlesque acts, featuring in-house dancers regularly in addition to their regularly scheduled weekly Thursday and Saturday shows.

The Denver resident draglesque heartbreaker Brody Danger plans to bring an early 2000s twist to a 1920’s tradition. The night will feature the musical stylings of My Chemical Romance, Fountains of Wayne, Blink-182, and Good Charlotte. There will be a total of 12 varied performances, everything from drag queens, aerial, and acro acts, and, of course, burlesque.

Danger, who has been doing drag for the last five years, was inspired by the now-nationally-touring Emo Nite, which will be returning to Denver this June. In addition to Sugar, We’re Going Down Stripping, Danger can be seen monthly at The Clocktower Cabaret. He also performs with the always sold-out ‘Drag Decades’ hosted by Denver’s favorite storyteller, Shirley Delta Blow.

Sugar, We’re Going Down Stripping, will be emceed by Evelyn Evermoore (2019 Colorado DIVA Awards Comedic Entertainer of the Year), and event-goers can expect to be taken on a nostalgic ride through some of the best pop-punk the last decade has had to offer.

Featuring acts from Staza Stone (Aerialympics Gold Medal Winner (All-Star Category), Bettie Belladonna (2018 Mile High Burlesque Festival “Most High”), Willow Pill (2019 Colorado DIVA Awards Colorado Entertainer Of The Year Nominee), Penny Spectacular (2019 Colorado DIVA Awards Cabaret Entertainer Of The Year), Magnolia Rouge, Margaux Envie, and more, this show is not to be missed.

To find out more information or to get tickets to what will most likely be a sold-out performance, check out clocktowercabaret.com.

Photo of Brody Danger by La Photographie