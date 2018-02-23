Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

In an act of solidarity, survivors from the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida just joined students of the recent school shooting to take a stand against gun violence.

According to Teen Vogue,  four survivors of the Pulse shooting in Orlando joined the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Tallahassee in standing up for stricter gun control laws. Survivors of both massacres shared a hug at the rally.

Survivors of Pulse allegedly told the students, “Y’all got this. Y’all strong. Make sure your voices are heard.”

Previous ArticleJoe Salazar: “To Make a Difference, be Different”
Next ArticleThe Merry Widow Highlights Colorado Talent
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.