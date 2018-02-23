In an act of solidarity, survivors from the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida just joined students of the recent school shooting to take a stand against gun violence.

According to Teen Vogue, four survivors of the Pulse shooting in Orlando joined the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Tallahassee in standing up for stricter gun control laws. Survivors of both massacres shared a hug at the rally.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting met survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting before boarding buses to head to the state capitol to demand action on gun reform. pic.twitter.com/6afZtJMViu — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 20, 2018

Survivors of Pulse allegedly told the students, “Y’all got this. Y’all strong. Make sure your voices are heard.”