President Trump just promised religious leaders that he plans to provide federal funding to organizations that discriminate against same-gender adoption.

According to the Washington Post, the president pledged at the National Prayer Breakfast to“help vulnerable children find their forever families while following their deeply held beliefs.”

President Trump today again signaled his administration’s explicit support for discrimination in foster care and adoption including turning away qualified same-sex couples. Tell Congress: #NoAdoptionDiscrimination https://t.co/6KjRpIegdZ — Family Equality (@family_equality) February 7, 2019

If approved, this new policy would be a part of the 2020 Department of Health and Human Services budget for federal funding.

At the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump has already thanked Karen Pence for teaching at an anti-gay school & praised a Catholic adoption agency who refuse to adopt to gay people But gay Republicans will still say “But he held up rainbow flag!” Wake the fuck up!!!! — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 7, 2019

“Fair-minded Americans will see right through this ‘religious exemptions’ charade and recognize it as a license to discriminate,” GLAAD told New Now Next. “This dangerous tactic will not do anything to protect religion; it will only harm youth deserving of loving homes along with hard-working LGBTQ American families.”

This policy is not confirmed yet, but already angry activists are fighting back against the proposed discrimination.