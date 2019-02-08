Log In Register
President Trump just promised religious leaders that he plans to provide federal funding to organizations that discriminate against same-gender adoption.

According to the Washington Postthe president pledged at the National Prayer Breakfast to“help vulnerable children find their forever families while following their deeply held beliefs.”

If approved, this new policy would be a part of the 2020 Department of Health and Human Services budget for federal funding.

“Fair-minded Americans will see right through this ‘religious exemptions’ charade and recognize it as a license to discriminate,” GLAAD told New Now Next. “This dangerous tactic will not do anything to protect religion; it will only harm youth deserving of loving homes along with hard-working LGBTQ American families.”

This policy is not confirmed yet, but already angry activists are fighting back against the proposed discrimination.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

