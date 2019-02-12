Log In Register
Despite being an incredibly hard time for the queer community, 2018 still saw more positive queer laws pass than negative ones.

According to a recent report from the Human Rights Campaign, 21 of the 201 pro-queer bills introduced to state legislatures passed, compared to only two of the 110 anti-queer bills introduced.

Of the positive legislation, five states passed bills banning conversion therapy, including several big cities as well, like New York and Denver. The only states that passed negative laws were Oklahoma and Kansas, both of which passed “license to discriminate” laws.

Seeing these findings laid out on paper offers hope that, with even more supporters in office in 2019, this positive trend will continue.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

