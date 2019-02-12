Despite being an incredibly hard time for the queer community, 2018 still saw more positive queer laws pass than negative ones.

According to a recent report from the Human Rights Campaign, 21 of the 201 pro-queer bills introduced to state legislatures passed, compared to only two of the 110 anti-queer bills introduced.

A record number of states have adopted protections to ban the dangerous practice of “conversion therapy” and pass trans-inclusive policies. Learn how your state rates in @HRC Foundation’s 2018 State Equality Index. #StateOfEquality https://t.co/5XNBZlpVJ8 pic.twitter.com/lGfMPKlD74 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 10, 2019

Of the positive legislation, five states passed bills banning conversion therapy, including several big cities as well, like New York and Denver. The only states that passed negative laws were Oklahoma and Kansas, both of which passed “license to discriminate” laws.

Seeing these findings laid out on paper offers hope that, with even more supporters in office in 2019, this positive trend will continue.