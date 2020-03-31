Thursday, April 2, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum will release their debut EP. A truly talented group, the band is fronted by Michael C Hall, best known for his incredibly humbling portrayal of David Fisher in Six Feet Under and then later the series adaptation of Dexter. Together, he is releasing an album with established musicians guitarist/keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen, and drummer Peter Yanowitz. The three initially worked together on the Broadway rendition of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2014 and now have developed into the group PG2BM.

The music video for “Come Talk to Me” gives a glimpse of what creativity can evolve from such an eclectic and esteemed gathering. The video has Hall performing with puppets to a crowd as they are absolutely hypnotized by the glamour, glitter, and makeup of the group. The sound combines a dark, synth wave intersecting an amazing, Broadway delivery club kid style, a neat, queer evolution and demonstration of what it means to get together and make music. “Come Talk to Me” is the queer synth sound we’ve been waiting for!

The universe is gifting the world with new, queer music, and Micheal, Matt, and Peter are here to bring the melody! Their February performance in New York shows the group covering Phantogram, perhaps lending the audience a hint as to what to expect from PG2BM.

The questions are limitless. Will the stage be covered in plastic? Will there be any Hedwig-esque dedications? Will the band invite musician friends (or will there be any musician friends on the EP)? The biggest relief is the affirmation that Michael C Hall’s voice was always intended to accompany music, and now with Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, we have a fun, chic, queer beat to dance and talk to.