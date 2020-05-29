The Center on Colfax have officially announced the digital entertainment for this year’s online PrideFest. You can look forward to seeing Monet X Change, Jackie Cox, and Naysha Lopez, all much-loved, RuPaul royalty, to take the virtual stage.

“One of the original goals of the Pride movement was simply been about visibility,” said Rex Fuller, CEO of The Center on Colfax. “Wherever they are on the queer spectrum, many people feel alone, so being able to see that there are other people that they might be able to relate to is a really important goal. So, while we’re not having the in-person festival that we’d like to have, I think that we are having something that is creative and that is the best solution right now and really positive, and I feel that there are a lot of people who have really embraced it.”

Fuller also filled us in about The Center’s plans to broadcast the Pride parade. While a digital PrideFest is more accessible to folks in many ways, The Center wants to make sure that those who don’t have access to a high-speed internet connection will still have access to Pride.

Official entertainer list:

Jackie Cox

Monet X Change

Naysha Lopez

The air-portion of the livestream will highlight five performers as well as other video aspects from the virtual lineup. The special will air on June 20 at 6 p.m. and repeat again on June 27. DeMarcio, Jessica L’Whor, and Nikki from The Drop will be the hosts of the on-air and radio portions of their broadcast.

In addition to digital entertainment and the parade, there will be about 20 PrideFest events throughout the weekend, including music and the 5K race, so there will be plenty of chances for folks to join in the festivities. For updates about PrideFest and more announcements, stay tuned to OUT FRONT and follow The Center here.