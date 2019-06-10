When it comes to throwing the ultimate queer party, DJ Tatiana has become a staple in the Denver community. From her weekly residency nights at Tracks for First Friday, Church Nightclub, Vinyl, and many more, she has perfected the art of combining talent and ambiance. Now, DJ Tatiana is taking a crack at amassing the perfect party weekend for Pride, extravagant style.

Beginning in 2008 as a way of bringing a feminine flair to the epic weekend celebration, DJ Tatiana hosted the first Lady Pride. Year after year, she has upped the ante and brought in the biggest names in queer, female representation like Big Boo from Orange is the New Black, Whitney Mixter and Rose Garcia from The Real L Word, and Kate Moennig (Shane) from The L Word.

Lady Pride has now become the official Dyke March afterparty, held in Santa Fe Art District’s Aztlan Theatre on Saturday, June 15. The event is calling out all femmes and femme-lovers to come party with them for the 2019 edition.

“We’re definitely trying each year to get better and bring even more fabulous people, and this year is the top,” said DJ Tatiana. “As a headliner, we’re bringing in Daniela Sea, who played Max in The L Word, to DJ a full, one-hour set.”

Bringing Daniela Sea to Denver’s Lady Pride is more significant than simply bringing in a celesbian for crowds to clammer over.

“It’s a big deal, because The L Word is coming back in September, but it’s also important to bring her because of the character that she represents,” she said. Sea’s character Max was groundbreaking, as the transgender character shed some light on the process of transitioning, providing audiences insight into the internal and external struggles.

“Right now, our transgender community needs a lot of love, support, and visibility,” said DJ Tatiana.

In addition to The L Word star’s spinning set, music will be provided by local female DJs including DJ Spindee, and there will be performances by singer/songwriters like Lady Gang and some of Denver’s favorite drag kings.

“We want to showcase really talented, feminine influencers in the community, including local and national talent,” she said.

The 18+ event is open to anyone in the community who wants to let loose on the dance floor and celebrate Denver Pride.

“It’s not just for anybody that identifies as a girl; we encourage anybody in the community to get in touch with their feminine side or come and support their friends,” said DJ Tatiana. “Nonbinay, gender fluid, transgender, anyone is welcome.”

Additionally, a portion of their proceeds will go to nonprofits that work with women, trans folks, and members in the LGBTQ community that may need support.

DJ Tatiana isn’t only setting her sights on Lady Pride, as she will be throwing the XTRAVAGANZA: Denver Pride After Party at Temple nightclub on Sunday night, June 16. Hosted by Ashanti, three dance floors will be offering sounds by DJ Tatiana herself as well as Nina Flowers, NOTD, and many more. With performances by Kalorie Karbdashian from RuPaul’s Drag Race, GoGo Babes and the Chanté Soirée Kiki Ball, the night is sure to be one of fun and celebration.

“With a name like XTRAVAGANZA, we have to bring something extravagant. Something is loud, and glittery, and vibrant, just like the community, and we really want that to shine through,” she said.

By providing queer folks with diverse entertainment in non-traditional queer spaces like Temple Denver, and spotlighting trans and nonbinary representation, DJ Tatiana continues to serve the LGBTQ community in bigger and better ways year after year.