If you’re a Drag Race addict, and chances are, if you follow OUT FRONT on socials or scroll our site, you are, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

You can now watch the first 14 minutes of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars right here!

OK, OK, so we snatched it from VH1, Ru’s not premiering with us, but still, we can’t wait to see the looks the queens pull this time around and listen to them spill the tea and dish some serious drama in the workroom. We’re hooked.

If you’re a super fan, too, check out the clip and let us know in the comments or on socials who you’re rooting for and what you think of the new season!



RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4 premieres Friday, December 14, at 8/7c on VH1.

Photo courtesy of Facebook