It’s official: Jude’s Law and HB19-1129, the law that bans conversion therapy, will be signed into law this Friday.

Jude’s Law, or HB-1039, will allow Colorado residents to identify on their birth certificates by the gender that accurately represents them. 

The other bill bans conversion therapy so that minor’s won’t be subjected to this harmful practice. 

The laws will be signed at the Capitol building this Friday. Come out to witness this historical change in policy! 

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's interim editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

