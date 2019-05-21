It’s official: Jude’s Law and HB19-1129, the law that bans conversion therapy, will be signed into law this Friday.

We are thrilled to announce that this Friday, Governor Polis will sign into law both Jude’s Law (modernizing the legal transition process) and HB 19-1129 (banning conversion therapy). We can’t wait to celebrate with you and @One_Colorado at this historical signing event! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PbbKv1zgjr — Colorado LGBT Bar Association (@colgbtbar) May 21, 2019

Jude’s Law, or HB-1039, will allow Colorado residents to identify on their birth certificates by the gender that accurately represents them.

The other bill bans conversion therapy so that minor’s won’t be subjected to this harmful practice.

The laws will be signed at the Capitol building this Friday. Come out to witness this historical change in policy!