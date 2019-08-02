Log In Register
Colorado’s Governor Jared Polis has signed into law the ban of conversion therapy practices on minors.

This makes Colorado the 18th state to officially sign a ban on conversion therapy. Polis also signed a bill that makes it easier for trans and nonbinary folks to change the gender marker on their birth certificates. 

The ban on conversion therapy bill will now prohibit state-licensed mental healthcare providers from subjecting people under 18 to the practice, designed to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill addressing birth certificates will now remove the arbitrary red tape surrounding a need for trans and nonbinary folks to have surgery, a doctor’s note, publish a notice of name change, and receive a court order so they can change their gender marker.

Both of these bills have gone through the house and senate multiple times prior to this day, and either stalled or failed altogether. Now, with a democratic majority taking the seats in Colorado, the bills were finally able to pass. 

Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

