Colorado’s Governor Jared Polis has signed into law the ban of conversion therapy practices on minors.

This makes Colorado the 18th state to officially sign a ban on conversion therapy. Polis also signed a bill that makes it easier for trans and nonbinary folks to change the gender marker on their birth certificates.

TODAY IS THE DAY! The Colorado conversion therapy ban for minors goes into effect!



“This has truly been a testament of how progress takes time.” @Dlesgar #coleg #copolitics #banconversiontherapy https://t.co/AZqMehhcUc — One Colorado (@One_Colorado) August 2, 2019

The ban on conversion therapy bill will now prohibit state-licensed mental healthcare providers from subjecting people under 18 to the practice, designed to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill addressing birth certificates will now remove the arbitrary red tape surrounding a need for trans and nonbinary folks to have surgery, a doctor’s note, publish a notice of name change, and receive a court order so they can change their gender marker.

Both of these bills have gone through the house and senate multiple times prior to this day, and either stalled or failed altogether. Now, with a democratic majority taking the seats in Colorado, the bills were finally able to pass.