A federal judge in Colorado’s district court just ruled against Trump’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Colorado joined the law suite against this decision in April 2019.

Polis supports this decision and agrees that the judge made the right call.

“The census should not be used as a tool in partisan politics, nor should it be weaponized to attack immigrants and communities of color,” said Governor Jared Polis, according to a press release. “Every Coloradan should be counted in the census to ensure that Colorado receives our fair share of representation and funding. I applaud today’s decision and look forward to working on as accurate a count of our residents as possible.”