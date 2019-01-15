Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

A federal judge in Colorado’s district court just ruled against Trump’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Colorado joined the law suite against this decision in April 2019.

Polis supports this decision and agrees that the judge made the right call.

“The census should not be used as a tool in partisan politics, nor should it be weaponized to attack immigrants and communities of color,” said Governor Jared Polis, according to a press release. “Every Coloradan should be counted in the census to ensure that Colorado receives our fair share of representation and funding. I applaud today’s decision and look forward to working on as accurate a count of our residents as possible.”

Previous ArticleNew York Just Banned Conversion Therapy and Passed Trans Protections
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.