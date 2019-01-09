Log In Register
Today marked the official day that Polis took office and was sworn in as the 43rd governor of Colorado.

Polis is not only the first openly gay governor in the U.S., he is also Colorado’s first Jewish governor.

Polis was sworn in before a select group of VIPs seated near the capitol steps, as well as interested onlookers who gathered in the park beyond barriers set up by police.

“Right now, our nation is experiencing a period of growing divisiveness and rising tribalism. But we here in Colorado have chosen a different path. Here, we have come so far, climbed so high, and done so much not just to say, but to show that we reject that brand of politics,” Polis said.

“We, as a people, have decided that there is no reason to let our differences divide us,” he added. “No, we have embraced the idea that no two people are exactly alike, and we have decided to celebrate our differences, Colorado for all.”

    It truly makes me sick to my stomach to see they Gay Community falling all over themselves because Polis is a homosexual. Did anybody else notice that NOT ONCE during his campaign was the fact that he was Gay or Jewish even mentioned? Of course it wasn’t because those facts would have cost him votes, and he knew it. HOWEVER, now that he has been elected that is all he wants to talk about is his sexuality and being Jewish. The man is a calculating opportunist and no true friend to the Gay or Jewish Community. Only when it suits him or furthers his agenda does he play the diversity card. He said a whole lot of things didn’t matter in Colorado yesterday in his speech. It doesn’t matter if your Black, White, Religious, blah, blah, blah, puke and blah, BUT what does matter Mr. Polis is if you are a person of INTEGRITY. On that attribute our fair weather “friend”, you FAIL miserably. I like Gay people who are proud of who they are ALL of the time. The only thing Polis is proud of is himself.

