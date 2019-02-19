Yesterday, we reported that Colorado plans to join the other sates suing Trump about his state of emergency. Now, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Governor Jared Polis have issued an official statement.

“Colorado will join at least 12 other states in a multi-state lawsuit challenging President Trump’s unconstitutional emergency declaration to build a border wall,” the statement says. “After reviewing the specifics of this action over the weekend, we concluded that Colorado could lose tens of millions in military construction dollars that would be diverted to build the wall. Our military bases play a critical role in our nation’s readiness and are economic drivers in several communities.”

“In this action, we are fighting for Colorado’s interests and defending the rule of law.”

We cannot stand by and let any President circumevent the constitution and divert money from our national defense. I support @pweiser’s decision to sue @realDonaldTrump in federal court to prevent the draining of military funds for a non-emergency — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) February 18, 2019

It’s not surprising that Colorado’s liberal powers-that-be would be against this declaration, but it is refreshing to see that actions are being taken in order to stop it moving forward.