For weeks now, Colorado has been waiting in quarantine to see if our social distancing has made a dent on the virus, and also wondering how long this will last. Governor Jared Polis has finally provided some clues.

“Coloradans have done an amazing job of staying at home,” he said in a press release. “Staying at home whenever possible is likely to remain one of the most important, if not the most important, tool we have to flatten the curve and save lives. But we also know that we are in this for the long haul. It is likely to be many months until there is a vaccine or herd immunity, and we need a way of life that is sustainable psychologically and economically while meeting the health goals spelled out today. As we reopen our state, we know that things will work differently than they did before, and we must enshrine social distancing in the way we live, work, and play in a sustainable way for a matter of months. The science and data will provide the information we need to adapt our policies to build upon what works and change what isn’t working.”

The governor also thanked Coloradans for working together to help flatten the curve and save lives, claiming he is focused on sustainability and ensuring that Coloradans are able to safely earn a living without the risk of running out of hospital beds after the expiration of the stay-at-home order.

“Current steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the temporary closure of bars and restaurants in Colorado communities, the state’s stay-at-home order, and the cultural adaptation of mask-wearing, have yielded positive results in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” the press release continues. “But these swift measures have also taken a toll on the state and local economies and threatened the state’s health care system and most vulnerable populations.

Until either herd immunity or a vaccination step in to save the day, Polis outlined a plan that will help things get back to normal.

-Implement social distancing measures in an economically and psychologically sustainable manner.

-Ensure the capacity to care for those who are ill (COVID-19 and non-COVID-19-related illnesses) without sacrificing the quality of care.

-Increase efforts to prevent infection in vulnerable Coloradans.

The governor also outlined three stages for the state’s response to COVID-19: urgent, stabilization, and recovery. Colorado is currently in the urgent phase, and he discussed how Colorado will get to stabilization and recovery.

Within the next five days, the state expects the data and the science to determine what level of suppression the stay-at-home order has achieved. Also within the next five days, the state expects to have the data and science to determine what level of ongoing social distancing Coloradans need to strive for to effectively manage the future spread of COVID-19.

So, hang in there, stay safe, and keep up the social distancing as much as possible, because the end really is in sight. The future will look different, but we can do it together!