Today, according to a press release, Governor Polis called for all Coloradans to wear cloth face coverings out in public.

“We know that Coloradans across our state are making personal sacrifices to prioritize the public health and safety of their family and neighbors,” said Governor Jared Polis. “The better job we do at staying home and wearing facial masks whenever we absolutely must go out to contain the virus in Colorado, the sooner we can return to something resembling economic normalcy. Refusing to stay at home will only extend the state’s economic pain.”

Polis made this request because data suggests up to one in four people infected with COVID are asymptomatic and spreading infected respiratory droplets. Masks offer minimal protection for the wearer, but they make a big difference in helping to protect others if a person is infected and doesn’t know it. The state has partnered with ColoradoMaskProject.com, where people can find patterns for making their own masks and ideas for how to help others who can’t make their own, get one. To learn more, read the FAQ document here and visit www. coloradomaskproject.com/

Here is Nathaniel Rateliff’s PSA encouraging Coloradans to wear cloth face coverings.

The Governor also provided an update on the state’s current testing status. Colorado has the capacity to run 10,000 tests per day, but due to the lack of testing supplies such as swabs, the state is processing 2,000 tests per day. The Governor is setting bold goals of having the state running 3,500 in the next two weeks and 5,000 tests per day by May.

Although some may find this measure scary or a cause for worry, experts think it will actually help to keep us safe from anyone carrying the virus. The virus can also still be spread by contact, so hand washing is still extremely key.