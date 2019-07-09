If you’re anything like me, your Tuesday is rubbing you the wrong way… Coming off a long weekend of backyard BBQ’s, fabulous fireworks, and basking in the beauty of Colorado is causing the beginning of the week to start a little rough. Instead of buckling to the pressure of the Tuesday blues, here are some ideas will get you out to play so you can reset the week and get back on the right track!

There is no such thing as too soon in the week to strut your moves on the dance floor, especially when there are free food to keep you energized! Featuring music by Astronoize, Eric Bingham, and Feba, be sure to get there before 10pm for a free tequila bevvy and tasty street tacos!





Beers with Brianna

Come have a beer and chat with Representative Brianna Titone, get to know her and talk about the issues which are important to you at this informal evening at New Image Brewing in Arvada.

Get ready for the monthly punk + poetry session at Mutiny Information Cafe, with local and travelling poets reading alongside improv psych punk jams. The collaboration of BAFS Summer Camp 2019: Outlaw Poetics & Literary Activism and Beyond Academia camp instructors with band Black Market Translation, the evening is sure to get you rightly funky.

Have a craving for the spotlight? Think you could make a crowd chuckle? Get your five minutes ready and head to Gladys for a comedy open mic night with a twist! Join local comic Bradley James Gibbons for this queer comedy open mic, with audience participation, and a complimentary $25 bar tab for the best jokes.

Looking for likeminded people who are on a mission in the realm of reproductive rights and health? Get down to Improper City in RiverNorth and mingle tonight at the inaugural Repro Health Happy Hour for Denver! Whether you work in the health rights, advocacy, and justice field or simply support it, this networking night could be just the medicine.

While GoT may be over, the legacy must live on! Join Ratio Beerworks for and test your Westeros and White Walkers knowledge at this bigger, badder, more inappropriate version of trivia. Arrive with a group of five, show off that inner nerd, and win some cool prizes!