To help honor patients and spread awareness, this World AIDS Day, December 1, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM) will offer free testing at healt care centers across the region.

“December 1 is a yearly opportunity to stand in solidarity with the more than 38 million people living with and affected by HIV worldwide,” said PPRM Chief Experience Officer Adrienne Mansanares. “With year-round HIV testing and services like PEP and PrEP available at each of our 24 health centers, our dedication to ultimately ending this epidemic is stronger than ever. Each year, we renew our promise to be strong allies in the effort to end HIV.”

PPRM is participating in the following special events in honor of World AIDS Day:

-PPRM will offer free HIV testing at their Glenwood Springs health center in partnership with AspenOUT on Monday, December 2.

-From December 2 through 6, PPRM is partnering with the Fort Lewis College Health Center in Durango to provide free, rapid HIV testing and sliding-scale STI testing.

PPRM also offers free HIV testing year-round at their three community centers: The Drop in Denver, The Space in Albuquerque, NM, and The Spot in Las Vegas, NV.

This is the seventh consecutive year PPRM will participate in this campaign. For more information about the program, and about these and other World AIDS Day events, call 1.800.230.PLAN or visit us online at pprm.org.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, which includes Colorado, Southern Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming, has been helping individuals make responsible decisions for over 100 years.

“Since 1916, we have been committed to delivering the highest quality reproductive health care, teaching responsible and age-appropriate sex education, and have been working diligently to protect an individual’s right to make their own decisions,” their press release states. “Each year nearly 100,000 women, men, and teens visit our 24 health centers throughout our region.”