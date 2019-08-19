In huge national news, Planned Parenthood Federation of America just announced that those affiliates who receive Title X funding will no longer participate in the program under the unethical domestic gag rule. The organization has already come out in opposition to the gag rule, which would limit healthcare access for women, queer people, and other marginalized folks.

In plainer terms, this means that all Planned Parenthood affiliates are out of the Title X program for the foreseeable future. Affiliates will only be able to resume participation in Title X if Congress passes the Title X Protection Provision through the annual government spending bill in September. The following statement is attributed to

“The gag rule is dangerous, unethical, and harmful to patients, and it will disproportionately disadvantage low-income patients, communities of color, and rural communities,” said Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM). “We won’t accept a world in which healthcare providers are censored and patients are cheated out of the care and information they deserve. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains will not stay silent on this matter.”

PPRM has not received Title X funding for almost two decades, forcing the organization to rely heavily on the support of the community to be able to provide the high-quality, affordable care their patients deserve.

Numerous local healthcare providers will be impacted by the gag rule, and millions of patients across the country may either delay or forego accessing health care without Title X funding.