It has become glaringly significant that organizations and individuals who support reproductive rights and access to healthcare take a stand and continue to do the hard work in spite of the pushback of the current administration.

Planned Parenthood is a leader in continuing that work and ensuring that not only LGBTQ folks, but that all people, have access to the important education and healthcare they need. On August 15, the local Rocky Mountain chapter of the national organization will take a moment to honor others in the Mile High City who are committed to providing these essentials to people in Colorado’s communities.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM) in partnership with Votes Colorado will host their annual Champions of Choice event in downtown Denver on Thursday to celebrate local champions of reproductive health care. The evening will feature Kathryn Kolbert, lawyer, activist, and educator in women’s reproductive rights and will honor Colorado State Representatives Yadira Caraveo, Susan Lontine, and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg.

Kathryn Kolbert is the director of the Athena Center for Leadership Studies, Professor of Leadership Studies, and Professor of Professional Practice, Department of Political Science at Barnard College. In 1992, Kolbert argued the landmark case Planned Parenthood v. Casey before the U.S. Supreme Court and has been credited with saving Roe v. Wade with what Jeffrey Toobin has called “one of the most audacious litigation strategies in Supreme Court history.”

Yadira Caraveo is a first-term Representative from Adams County and has carried legislation to make sure that Coloradans receive comprehensive human sexuality education. Through her first term, she has dedicated her work to promoting consent in school curriculum, de-stigmatizing reproductive healthcare, and ensuring that Colorado schools are inclusive for LGBTQ students.

District 1 Representative Susan Lontine has been considered a tireless champion for reproductive healthcare access and worked alongside Rep. Caraveo to pass the Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education Bill signed by Gov. Jared Polis. Additionally, she serves as the Chair of the Health and Insurance Committee and on the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

Steve Fenberg was elected to the Colorado Senate in 2016 and currently serves as the Senate Majority Leader. He has focused on increasing voting access, advancing renewable energy adoption, and protecting civil and human rights, including banning the practice of gay conversion therapy and increasing access to talk therapy for youth.