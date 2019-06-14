After the Pride parade is all wrapped up this weekend, hit the streets with for a post-pride pickup — fashionista style. The fabulous hiker in stilettos Pattie Gonia is holding a Denver clean-up initiative with the help of Keep Nature Wild, Granite Gear, and YOU!

“We’re rallying the troops! Let’s face it, we could just go hike but the day after pride will leave downtown Denver looking like a trashy queen,” Gonia said in the eventbrite.com invitation, “so let’s go do some good while we hike!”

Grab your water bottles, gloves, and trash claws and prancersize your way to a cleaner city with the social media starlet. All ages, LGBTQ folks, and allies are welcome to the urban-hike, and Gonia encourages comfy shoes (though if you wanna bust out those stilettos you didn’t wear enough of over Pride, go for it!)

While the exact meet-up location has yet to be announced, sign up on the Eventbrite free ticket and all that info will be emailed the day before.