With an entire ballot of choices to wade through, it’s hard to know who has LGBTQ interests in mind and who is just talking the talk. Luckily, Phil Weiser, the democratic candidate for attorney general, is making it easy for us. He just got One Colorado’s endorsement, and he is planning a special talk for the LGBTQ community at Hamburger Mary’s.

“Phil Weiser is the candidate who will make protecting the civil rights and freedoms of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Coloradans a top priority,” One Colorado stated in their endorsement.

According to his issues page, Weiser is an advocate for equal rights including LGBTQ+ rights, and plans to defend queer rights, namely trans rights. He also says that he is in favor of supporting women’s reproductive freedoms.

“The central premise of my campaign to be Colorado’s next Attorney General is my commitment to protect the equal rights of all Coloradans, including LGBTQ+,” he told OUT FRONT. “When our federal government is taking actions that undermine equality, we need our State AG to protect both our state law protections and to challenge unconstitutional and illegal actions of our federal government, including banning transgender individuals from serving in our military.”

His opponent, republican George Brauchler, on the other hand, does not expressly mention LGBTQ protections in his campaign site’s policies section, instead focusing on things like cracking down on illegal drugs and human trafficking.

This is an especially important race in Colorado, especially with Trump in office, and now that attorney general’s have more and more power and a state and federal level. Be sure to visit One Colorado or candidate’s issues pages to see where they stand on LGBTQ protections.

If you’d like to learn more about what Phil Weiser stands for, attend the LGBTQ+ Meet and Greet Tuesday, October 30 at Mile High Hamburger Mary’s. from 2-3:30 p.m.