It was already unofficially known that openly gay Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is running for president, but he just made the announcement official.

I just announced I'm running for president of the United States. Join in and donate if you can. It's going to be an amazing ride and I can't wait to be on it with you all the way to the White House: https://t.co/edZnUvfc2I pic.twitter.com/OTi0YsAG5R — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 14, 2019

According to CNN, Buttigieg is already polling third place in some popularity surveys, only behind Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

In his speech, he thanked his husband, Chasten, for the constant support and spoke out in favor of queer equality.

“The principles that will guide my campaign for president are simple enough to fit on a bumper sticker: freedom, security, and democracy,” he said in his official speech. “And take it from Chasten and me, you’re not free if the county clerk gets to tell you who you ought to marry ’cause of their idea of their political beliefs.”

Whether he has what it takes to make it all the way to the challenger’s seat remains to be seen, but many queer people are already behind him.

Photo courtesy of Pete Buttigieg on Facebook