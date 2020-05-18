As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to sweep through communities, large-scale events that were set for the spring and summer are being canceled. Pride celebrations might be canceled or digital this year, but the spirit of Pride is as loud as ever.

JJ|LA, a Los Angeles-based event production company, announced a new, queer-centric concert series, Outloud: Raising Voices, a 10-episode benefit show featuring livestreamed performances from LGBTQ and allied artists. Funds raised during the five-week affair will benefit local Pride organizers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Outloud kicks off Tuesday, May 26 with performances from the artists originally scheduled to perform at this year’s South By Southwest festival. Out actor Jake Borelli (Grey’s Anatomy, The Thing About Harry) is slated to host the first episode with headliners like Betty Who and Kesha.

JJ|LA has yet to release a full lineup for all 10 episodes of Outloud, although appearances from performers such as Greyson Chance, Allie X, Vincint, The Aces, and Wrabel have also been confirmed for the series. According to the series’ IMDB page, trans actress and activist Candis Cayne is also on board to host two episodes.

In a media statement to Billboard, JJ|LA founder and CEO Jeff Consoletti said Outloud: Raising Voices is the “perfect opportunity to bring people together while also giving back to our communities around the country.”

“Pride festivals are often the biggest—if not only—fundraiser many local Pride organizations will have, and the loss of these events is potentially devastating,” Consoletti added. “We hope the community will join us to celebrate Pride together with each other and these amazing artists and donate to some great non-profits.”

Viewers can catch a livestream of the first episode of Outloud on Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET on Outloud’s Facebook page, or JJ|LA’s Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Facebook.