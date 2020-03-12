One Colorado will be having their largest-annual award event on August 22. The Ally Awards will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel here in Denver.

The purpose of the award ceremony will be to bring light to the accomplishments made within the community. If it is not obvious from the title, this event is to commemorate the allies we have within the LGBTQ community. Among those being honored at the Ally Awards are the Colorado Lawyers Committee, Katherine Archuleta, and Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler.

Katherine Archuleta has had an extensive career in politics. She first began as a school teacher before stepping into local politics. Archuleta has had roles with Federico Peña and John Hickenlooper. In 2013, she was appointed by former President Obama to lead the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and became the first Latina to be appointed in that position. Archuleta is now a member of the Denver Urban Renewal Authority.

Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler is the chief catalyst of The Equity Project. The Equity Projects provides support for other organizations on “building diversity, equity and inclusion strategies.” She has also worked at the Children’s Hospital as senior vice president and chief inclusion officer. Mosby Tyler has lengthy experience with human resources type work and will be recognized for her skills in the Ally Award.

The Colorado Lawyers Committee is “a nonpartisan consortium of 80 Colorado law firms dedicated to creating and increasing opportunities for children, the poor, and other disadvantaged communities through pro bono legal advocacy, negotiation, and litigation.” The committee has also tapped into working on public policy and systemic change.

One Colorado are the state’s leading advocacy group catered to the LGBTQ community. Their work is meant to influence and bring awareness to issues relevant to the queer community.

This year’s Ally Awards will look at the people outside of the community that are also fighting for our cause. If interested in attending the event, you can purchase your tickets here.