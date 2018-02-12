Old Major, one of Denver’s most-celebrated restaurants, has officially been serving up elevated farmhouse cuisine for five years—a huge feat in Denver. It’s not only the delicious swine and seafood that has contributed to the success, but the attention to details that keep this restaurant booming in the Mile High City.

As you pass through the heavy, black curtains at 3316 Tejon St. in the Highlands, you’re immediately greeted with a wave of wooden floors, walls, tables, and chairs all built from locally repurposed wood—a sweet nod to the roller rink that formerly occupied the building. The lights hanging from the ceiling were once air filters for tractors, while old butcher pulleys hold lights in the bar area. A painting of the bar’s namesake, Animal Farm’s Old Major, is proudly displayed behind the bar.

“Everything you see is repurposed in one way or another from somewhere in Denver,” Executive Chef and Partner Justin Brunson said. “Almost everything that you’ll encounter at Old Major is local. Except the seafood; we fly that out from Boston.”

He wasn’t lying. Old Major is the first restaurant in Denver to feature an in house butchery. This gives Justin the opportunity to buy entire pigs from local free range farmers, and use as much of that pig as possible. Most of his ingredients, especially in the summer, are sourced from local farmers. And the seafood comes straight from the east coast, and is never more than two days out of the water before it hits the kitchen, making it the best in Denver.

Justin knows his meats. He knows that things are better when they are fresh, and taken care of properly. He knows the importance of going that extra mile, and it shows. The atmosphere is fresh. The food is delicious. The drinks are amazing. And the service is phenomenal.

“When you take these extra steps to make sure everything is as good as it can be, it all pays off,” Justin said. “I only want to work with the best of the best. America loves meat. Meat tastes better when it’s not couped up in a factory.”

Get out and grab a bite to eat (we suggest brunch and bottomless mimosas or a meaty Valentine’s date), and support a local business that supports local business.