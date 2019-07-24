Old 121 Brewhouse is hosting “Never Forget Tony Sly—A Benefit for the Tony Sly Music Foundation” on July 31 from 6 – 10 p.m. The foundation honors Tony Sly, a beloved musician who was known for his good works and his constant commitment to the local scene. He’s best known for his work with the band No Use for a Name.

Live music will start at 7 p.m. with Dax Hunter Jordan opening for Scooter James, Adam Hansen, Joel Rossi, and Luis Grostiaga, who will be playing No Use for a Name covers. A raffle will be held at the event for No Use for a Name memorabilia items, Tony’s Butterflies Signed Copies, artwork provided by author Curt Fulsty, and beer and merch from the brewery.

This whole thing really has touched something off in all of them. A creative drive and camaraderie and level of excitement that just honestly spills over into everything,” said Brett Zahrte of Old 121 Brewhouse about the commitment from his team to the event. “The scene and the community are just so enthusiastic and supportive. We have seriously been blown away by the response and are honored to be a part of something that we hope will touch and inspire others, as the community has us.”

All proceeds from the raffle, $1 from every beer sold, and all tips from the evening will be donated to the Tony Sly Music Foundation for Kids, who will be channeling the money to local charity Youth On Record. Youth on Record’s mission is for youth to discover how their voice and value can create a better world.

Their programs empower teens in some of Denver’s most vulnerable communities to make life choices that positively impact their future by teaching them to develop coping tools, inspiration, and wherewithal to succeed in today’s world and to become leaders of tomorrow.

Images courtesy of event and Tony Sly on Facebook